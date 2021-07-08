Cancel
Eslabon Armado's Regional Mexican Albums Chart Wins Continue With Fourth No. 1 in Just Over a Year

By Pamela Bustios
Billboard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2’ arrives atop Regional Mexican Albums chart -- the act's fourth No. 1 in just over a year. Six months after Eslabon Armado’s Corta Venas bowed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart (dated Jan. 2), the band takes the lead again as its latest effort, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2, debuts at No. 1 on the July 10-dated survey. It's the act's fourth No. 1 total, and all have come in less than 13 months.

