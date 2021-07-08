Cancel
Video Games

GameSir Crowdfund’s F8 Pro Mobile Gaming Cooling Grip

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its advanced semiconductor refrigeration technology, the F8 Pro Snowgon with unique RGB LED lights cools a smartphone down instantly once connected, ensuring peace of mind during long gaming sessions. Together with its ergonomic handgrip design, the F8 Snowgon is also compatible with the included detachable joystick, finger sleeves and trigger buttons enabling a fully-armed gaming experience. The F8 Snow is available now on Indiegogo with 26 days left on the campaign. Delivery is expected late August when the product will also be available on the GameSir website and Amazon after this.

#Mobile Gaming#Smartphone
