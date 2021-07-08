Kiefer Sutherland Joins 'The First Lady' as Franklin D. Roosevelt

A 'TOMORROW WAR' SEQUEL MAY BE IN THE WORKS: According to Deadline, Skydance and Amazon Studios are already in discussions to develop a sequel to The Tomorrow War. The film, which ranks as the biggest live-action streaming event of the summer, made its debut July 2nd on Prime Video. The outlet reports that the plan is to bring back the entire creative team both in front of and behind the camera, including actors Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons.