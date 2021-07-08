Cancel
Kiefer Sutherland Joins 'The First Lady' as Franklin D. Roosevelt

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiefer Sutherland will play a president again in the upcoming Showtime historical drama The First Lady, although this time he will play a real president. The series focuses on three very different First Ladies. As President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Sutherland will share scenes with The Crown star Gillian Anderson, who was previously cast as Eleanor Roosevelt. Sutherland was last seen as the fictional President Thomas Kirkman in Designated Survivor.

