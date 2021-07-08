Flash Flood Warning issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance, Wake, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Person; Vance; Wake; Warren The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Durham County in central North Carolina Northern Franklin County in central North Carolina Granville County in central North Carolina Eastern Person County in central North Carolina Vance County in central North Carolina North Central Wake County in central North Carolina Warren County in central North Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Henderson, Oxford, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Warrenton, Butner, Norlina, Kittrell, Stem, Stovall, Middleburg, Macon, Centerville, South Henderson, Gillburg, Dabney, Satterwhite Point Marina, Ingleside, Steele Creek Marina & Campground and Drewry. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE