Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Cramer Park beach in St Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Pondera, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Liberty; Pondera; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR EASTERN PONDERA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND SOUTHERN TOOLE COUNTIES At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 35 mph. A second severe thunderstorm was located over southern Toole County, also moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Conrad, Lothair, Devon, Galata and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BEE COUNTY At 337 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beeville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beeville. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 590 and 596. US Highway 59 between mile markers 692 and 700. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Charlotte to 6 miles east of Jourdanton. Movement was north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet, Charlotte, Leming, Iuka, Graytown, Kyote, Coughran, Dobrowolski, Amphion, Espey, Rossville and McCoy.
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 20:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 900 PM MST/900 PM PDT/. * At 812 PM MST/812 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 16 miles south of Wellton to near Ligurta to near Kinter, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 25. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 87 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 50. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Fortuna Foothills, Blaisdell, Kinter, Andrade, Ligurta, Winterhaven and Araby. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
