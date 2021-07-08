Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 20:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 900 PM MST/900 PM PDT/. * At 812 PM MST/812 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 16 miles south of Wellton to near Ligurta to near Kinter, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 25. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 87 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 50. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Fortuna Foothills, Blaisdell, Kinter, Andrade, Ligurta, Winterhaven and Araby. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.