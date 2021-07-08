Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHAFFEE AND NORTHWESTERN FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nathrop, or 22 miles north of Decker Burn Scar, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Nathrop.