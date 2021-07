I rarely write about products that are still in crowdfunding mode. Hate to be part of the hype. It’s just not me. I’d much rather tell readers about products that are already out on the market and being actively delivered to paying customers. But I’m making an exception here, because this product has promise and potential. And it’s a hell of a lot of fun. That said, buyer beware: Do not contribute to the crowdfunding page. Just wait until the product hits the market.