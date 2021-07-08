Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bollinger County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL BOLLINGER NORTHWESTERN SCOTT AND SOUTHERN CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 232 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marble Hill, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Chaffee.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape Girardeau County, MO
City
Jackson, MO
City
Chaffee, MO
County
Bollinger County, MO
City
Marble Hill, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
County
Scott County, MO
City
Scott City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Southern Cape Girardeau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy