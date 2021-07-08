Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL BOLLINGER NORTHWESTERN SCOTT AND SOUTHERN CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 232 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marble Hill, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Chaffee.alerts.weather.gov
