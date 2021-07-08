Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morgan; Perry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PERRY AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 334 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Somerset, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Lexington, Somerset, Shawnee, Perry State Forest, Crooksville, Junction City, New Straitsville and Glenford. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
