Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morgan; Perry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PERRY AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 334 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Somerset, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Lexington, Somerset, Shawnee, Perry State Forest, Crooksville, Junction City, New Straitsville and Glenford. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, OH
City
Somerset, OH
City
Crooksville, OH
City
Lexington, OH
City
Glenford, OH
City
Perry, OH
City
Shawnee, OH
County
Morgan County, OH
City
New Lexington, OH
City
New Straitsville, OH
County
Perry County, OH
City
Morgan Township, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Northwestern Morgan#Perry State Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy