Palm Beach County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM EDT * At 333 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Royal Palm Beach, or near Wellington, moving west at 5 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Tequesta, Juno Beach, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Port Of Palm Beach, Golden Lakes and North County Airport.

