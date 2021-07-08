Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...4 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS....Conditions may become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds in the afternoon through early evening.