A $100 million-plus mixed-use development with a hospital is in the pipeline for The Villages near the border of Lake and Sumter counties. The Villages Development Co. LLC — tied to the 35,000-acre retirement community that spans three Florida counties — is seeking Lake County job creation incentive funds for a 435-acre, multi-phase project. It will be built near the Florida Turnpike and County Road 470, with approximately 240 acres in Lake County and 195 acres in Sumter County. Development of the first phase is expected to kick off in late 2021 or early 2022.