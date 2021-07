BUTTE, Mont. – July 20, 2021 – During the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners Regular Meeting, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, we implemented an existing Emergency Section to Suspension the Rules to allow communication 2021-338 and Resolution No. 2021-23 to be added to the council communication. This adoption allows Butte-Silver Bow to formally act on the Dillon Area Restrictions and Closure Group’s determination and implement of emergency fire restrictions within the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow, that began on July 9,2021.