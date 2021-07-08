Cancel
Saugerties, NY

Police: Hudson Valley Man Pointed ‘Ghost Guns’ at Man at Dunkin’

By Bobby Welber
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A road rage incident could have turned deadly when police allege a Hudson Valley man pointed a loaded "ghost gun" at someone at a local Dunkin'. On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a complaint of a reported road-rage incident that occurred on Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties. The complainant reported to officers that another driver, later identified as 30-year-old Douglas J. Melka of Purling, pulled up alongside his vehicle screaming at the complainant about his driving and then used several racial slurs towards the driver.

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Kingston, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

2 Kingston Men Go Missing After Leaving Hudson Valley Hospital

Police are asking for help finding two men who both went missing after leaving a hospital in the Hudson Valley. The Kingston Police Department is asking for help in finding 42-year-old Quasim Muhammad of Kingston. Muhammad was last seen leaving the area of the Hudson Valley Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston on Sunday around 5:17 p.m., police say.
Amsterdam, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police Say Drunk New York Man Showed Up At Wrong House, Ready to Party

He was ready to have fun and wasn't going to take no for an answer. The only problem was that he didn't have the right address. Now, a 33 year-old New York state man is in some hot water with authorities. Still though, this wasn't going to stop this guy from wanting to fight for his right to party. Maybe someone should have actually told him where the party was really happening?
New York City, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What a Bunch of Bull! Bull On the Loose on New York Highway

A bull is on the loose, and it's already caused quite a ruckus on some of the roads and neighborhoods in the area. In fact, the New York Post says the 1,500-pound bull forced officials to shut down a part of Sunrise Highway Tuesday morning. And as of this writing, the animal still hasn't been found. Anyone spot a bull roaming their neighborhood? Patch.com reports that the Suffolk County Society of Prevention to Cruelty of Animals believes the animal to be a steer and not a bull as first thought.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Man Stabbed in Head at Ulster County Gas Station

An Ulster County man is behind bars accused of stabbing a man in the head at a gas station. On Sunday, New York State Police and the Village of Ellenville Police Department announced the arrest of Enrique Jimenez-Rivera. On Saturday, July 10, around 4:40 a.m., Ulster County 911 requested police to respond to reports of a man stabbed in the head at the Valero Gas Station located at 109 South Main Street in the village of Ellenville.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Party Leads to COVID Outbreak in Dutchess County

A private party led to a COVID outbreak in Dutchess County which has impacted summer school, summer camps and pools. The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health is currently investigating multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Town of Red Hook that are believed to be related to a party at a private residence.
New York City, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Haunting Video of New York Mom Fighting Off Kidnapper

A horrifying video is going viral of a New York mom playing tug of war with her son against two men man who attempted to take him. Imagine just walking down the street as if it's a typical day when all of sudden your small child runs about six feet ahead of you. It's crazy to think that is just enough space for a predator to snatch them. That fix feet could easily turn into six miles. As someone who's about to be a parent in a few months I can't think of anything more terrifying.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Any Idea What This Poughkeepsie Business Was Back in the Day?

Before this Poughkeepsie location helped with body issues, what business called this location home?. Over the last few weeks, we've had so much fun trying to identify what used to be in certain locations across the Hudson Valley. If you've lived in the area, like I have for the last 30 years or so, you've noticed that so many businesses have come and gone over the years.

