Erie County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara, Northern Erie by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niagara; Northern Erie STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND SOUTHEASTERN NIAGARA COUNTIES At 334 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Grand Island, or 9 miles west of Kenmore, moving east at 30 mph. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Lancaster, Williamsville, Grand Island, Pendleton, Akron, Small Boat Harbor, Erie Basin Marina, Blasdell, Woodlawn Beach State Park and Clarence Center. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 55 and 49.

