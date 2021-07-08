SF LIFE: Urban Adventures, Photo Contest, and More

Hey tomatoes, so maybe it’s been a while since you’ve explored the urban environment called San Francisco. If so, you might want to go on an urban adventure, grab your family or friends or visitors (yes, they are coming back too) and go on a scavenger hunt across SF. Or head to Yerba Buena Gardens where their summer outdoor events are in full swing. If getting out in nature is more to your liking, how about a Baylands Bioblitz? Or if you are an amateur photographer, submit photos the coast and ocean for a chance to win great prizes. Above photo was the 2nd place 2019 winner.