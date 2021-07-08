Cancel
This Game-Changing Spice Rack Is the Organizing Solution I Wish I’d Discovered Sooner — Here’s Why

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved into my own apartment, I naturally gravitated toward the tiniest cupboard for all of my seasoning jars, since that’s where I was used to keeping them. However, when your entire kitchen is small in itself, you have to be smarter about how to utilize the space you have. I pondered: What would happen if I cleared out the spice cabinet and found a new way to organize the jars? Would my space situation be better or worse if I kept them outside of the cupboard? Using the YouCopia SpiceStack, I put those questions to the test.

