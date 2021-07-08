Naomi Osaka: ‘Athletes Are Human’
In a new essay for Time, 23-year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka opened up about her mental health, sharing some of the issues that led her to step away from the court and some of the people who have helped her get back on. “In the past few weeks, my journey took an unexpected path but one that has taught me so much and helped me grow,” Osaka writes, alluding to her recent withdrawal from the French Open and Wimbledon after posting about her experience with depression and anxiety on Instagram.www.thecut.com
