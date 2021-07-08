Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka: ‘Athletes Are Human’

By Mia Mercado
thecut.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new essay for Time, 23-year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka opened up about her mental health, sharing some of the issues that led her to step away from the court and some of the people who have helped her get back on. “In the past few weeks, my journey took an unexpected path but one that has taught me so much and helped me grow,” Osaka writes, alluding to her recent withdrawal from the French Open and Wimbledon after posting about her experience with depression and anxiety on Instagram.

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
George Floyd
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Mental Health#Time#French#Grand Slam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer on Serena's retirement: 'I can't believe it'

The 23-time Major champion Serena Williams will not remember her 20th Wimbledon campaign for too long. The seven-time All England Club champion had to retire in the seventh game of her first-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury, leaving the court in tears after an emotional retirement, her first at Wimbledon since 1998!
TennisPosted by
rolling out

Naomi Osaka’s new Barbie doll sells out quickly

Naomi Osaka, the world’s highest-paid female athlete, is also one of the most beloved competitors. This is evidenced by the tennis superstar’s new Barbie doll which went on sale Monday, July 12, 2021, and sold out within hours on the Barbie website. This is the first in Barbie’s “Role Model”...
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
Tennisnickiswift.com

How Much Is Naomi Osaka Actually Worth?

Naomi Osaka is a dominating force in the world of tennis, but it was actually her dad who steered her towards the sport. "After seeing Venus and Serena Williams at the French Open in 1999 and learning how their father had trained them, Francois was inspired to follow a similar path with his daughters," per Biography. That's why, when Osaka's family relocated to the United States from Japan when she was just 3 years old, both she and her sister started playing tennis. While the siblings trained with their dad, their mom worked to take care of the family financially.
BusinessPosted by
Black Enterprise

Panasonic Signs Naomi Osaka as Brand Ambassador

Panasonic Corporation has recently announced that it has signed a brand ambassador agreement with professional women’s tennis player Naomi Osaka. The contract for this agreement is for two years which started on April 22, 2021. The young tennis champion was selected by Panasonic after the company observed that her values...
Tennisarcamax.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit goes bold: Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka, Leyna Bloom

Three stars grace the cover of the 2021 swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated: tennis champion Naomi Osaka, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and model and activist Leyna Bloom. While Bloom makes history as the first transgender woman to land a Sports Illustrated cover, Osaka, who is Japanese and Haitian, is the first Black female athlete on a cover and Houston hottie Megan is the first woman rapper to be featured.
TennisABC News

Model Leyna Bloom is Sports Illustrated's 1st transgender cover star

Leyna Bloom has made history as the first transgender model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue. The actor, model, dancer and activist was featured alongside tennis star Naomi Osaka and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who also starred on their own covers. Bloom was photographed by Yu...
TennisPosted by
107 JAMZ

Megan Thee Stallion 1st Rapper On Sports Illustrated Swim Cover

Houston's rap femcee Megan Thee Stallion proves she's more than H-Town's exclusive hottie, becoming the first rap star to grace the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Now that, makes her America's hottie! Congrats diva. The SI magazine has been showcasing the baddest b!@ches and bathing suits on...
Tennisthesource.com

Naomi Osaka First Haitian & Japanese Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated

Naomi Osaka is making power moves, on and off the court. In addition to her 4 grand slam winner title, various fashion deals, upcoming Netflix documentary, and her very own Barbie doll replica, the tennis star recently became the first Haitian and Japanese woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. The 23-year-old shared the news with her Twitter followers.
TennisCosmopolitan

Meet Naomi Osaka's Super Supportive Parents, Tamaki Osaka and Leonard Francois

There's only one thing that feels the tiniest smidge better than watching Naomi Osaka absolutely dominate on the tennis court: Watching the love she gets from her parents after every match. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champ has a super close relationship to her mom, Tamaki Osaka, and her dad, Leonard Francois. These two raised Naomi and her older sister, Mari, in Japan before moving to the United States when Naomi was 3, and they couldn't be more supportive of their daughter and her wildly impressive career. Get to know Naomi Osaka's parents below.
TennisPosted by
StyleCaster

Naomi Osaka’s Sister Is Also a Pro Tennis Player—Here’s Where She Ranks

Venus and Serena Williams aren’t the only famous sisters to play tennis on the professional level— just wait until you hear about Naomi Osaka‘s sister, Mari Osaka. That’s right; the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has a fellow tennis pro in her family. Naomi Osaka‘s older sister, Mari, made her Women’s Tennis Association Tour debut in 2014 and has gone on to compete in four ITF finals since. But how does her tennis career compare to her little sister Naomi’s? After all, the youngest Osaka sister was ranked No. 1 by the WTA in 2021, which certainly makes for some pretty steep competition.
TennisIntelligencer

Naomi Osaka Makes Return At Olympics

As it was, Naomi Osaka would have been one of the most-watched, most-discussed, most-supported athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. She’s the highest-earning female athlete in the world, a tennis superstar and represents Japan, making her a strong medal contender for the host country. Then, of course, came the series of...
TennisPosted by
The US Sun

Is Naomi Osaka playing at the Tokyo Olympics?

NAOMI OSAKA has passed up the opportunity to play in two Grand Slam tournaments over the past few weeks. But the Japanese star doesn't seem like she wants to miss her homecoming when the Tokyo Olympics get underway this month. The 23-year-old has become one of tennis' rising stars over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy