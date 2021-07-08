Naomi Osaka: ‘Athletes Are Human’

Naomi Osaka is a dominating force in the world of tennis, but it was actually her dad who steered her towards the sport. "After seeing Venus and Serena Williams at the French Open in 1999 and learning how their father had trained them, Francois was inspired to follow a similar path with his daughters," per Biography. That's why, when Osaka's family relocated to the United States from Japan when she was just 3 years old, both she and her sister started playing tennis. While the siblings trained with their dad, their mom worked to take care of the family financially.