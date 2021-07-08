Cancel
Public Health

JPMorgan finds five emerging economies among most vulnerable to Delta variant

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Economies of the Philippines, Peru, Colombia, South Africa and Thailand are among the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 Delta variant within emerging markets, mostly due to low vaccination rates, a JPMorgan analysis found on Thursday. The analysis looks at spread of the virus’ Delta variant versus...

#Latin America#Delta#Reuters#Oxford Economics
Public Healthfox2detroit.com

Expert optimistic on health of our economy amid Delta variant concerns

FOX 2 - As the Delta Variant floats around, doctors are talking about the health of the country, with 56 percent of the US has had one shot. and 49 percent fully vaccinated. But there are concerns with the Delta variant impacting the economy. Dewey Steffen with Great Lakes Wealth in Northville has a positive prognosis.
Industryfox26houston.com

Pfizer vaccine 88% effective against delta variant, study finds

LOS ANGELES - As the delta variant continues to cause a surge in COVID-19 infections globally, a new study revealed that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are 88% effective against the highly contagious strain. According to the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, researchers identified...
BusinessWashington Post

The delta variant is scary, but it won’t sink the economy

In recent days, major fear has been evident in financial markets and elsewhere that the delta variant of the coronavirus will spread widely and be a considerable impediment to continued economic growth: On Monday, the Dow tumbled 700 points, for example. At least based on trends we’ve seen so far,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah, stocks rise as Bank Indonesia holds rates

* Bank Indonesia says Q4 GDP will expand, FY21 outlook bright * Asian stock markets rise across the board after recent slump * Japan's equity markets closed for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 22 (Reuters) - The rupiah saw its best day in almost two weeks on Thursday, as Bank Indonesia (BI) held interest rates steady to support the pandemic-ravaged economy and sounded optimism on 2021 growth, even as most of the country remained under tough curbs. Regional peers Singapore's dollar, the South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar also gained, basking in the greenback's weakness as risk appetite rebounded with strong earnings lifting Wall Street stocks overnight. The rupiah firmed 0.4% after the Indonesian central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low of 3.50% as widely expected, and said it would strenghthen measures to stabilise the currency after a bout of volatility. The rupiah has weakened 2.5% over the past six weeks since the COVID-19 situation in the heavily-populated Indonesia worsened, with total cases nearing 3 million amid a slow vaccination rate and a creaky healthcare system. However, BI predicted fiscal 2021 growth could be higher than the midpoint of its 3.5%-4.3% range, citing a less-than-expected decline in activity during current mobility curbs while banking on vaccinations gathering pace. Local stocks jumped 1.8%, with lenders leading the gains as the central bank forecast better loan growth and promised it would keep providing ample liquidity. "BI has less room to deliver a rate cut going forward, as U.S. monetary policy looks to tighten with a taper of asset purchases in the coming months," said Wei Liang Chang, macro-strategist at DBS Bank. "That said, Indonesia's policy rate is already at an accommodative level, and it will support an eventual recovery when the pandemic's impact eases," he added. Asian equities tracked their global counterparts higher, with analysts pegging the gains on "buy the dip" behaviour and positive sentiment from the U.S. markets. Most stock indexes in the region like in India, Malaysia and Thailand have declined on a month-to-date basis as concerns over a Delta variant-led spike in COVID-19 infections and lockdowns worried investors. The Philippine stock index was up 1.6% on Thursday after four sessions of heavy losses, while Singapore and South Korea equities rose more than 1% each. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thai central bank says virus outbreak to cut GDP by 0.8-2.0% in 2021 ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2 basis points at 6.307% ** Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk among top gainers on Jakarta index, up 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0807 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -6.41 0.00 0.38 China +0.04 +0.96 0.34 2.93 India +0.24 -1.84 1.21 13.16 Indonesia +0.41 -3.04 1.78 2.65 Malaysia +0.17 -4.81 0.50 -6.34 Philippines -0.02 -4.23 1.55 -7.89 S.Korea +0.36 -5.54 1.07 13.11 Singapore +0.16 -2.96 1.33 11.14 Taiwan +0.20 +1.66 0.65 19.28 Thailand -0.06 -8.80 0.61 6.97 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
WorldCouncil on Foreign Relations

Five Graphics That Show the Delta Variant’s Threat

The Delta variant is driving new COVID-19 surges, even as countries around the world make gradual progress in vaccinating their populations. Five graphics show how the strain is taking over and who’s at risk. Delta—one of several worrisome strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19—is quickly becoming the dominant...
Worldkfgo.com

For most emerging market central banks, the only way is up

LONDON (Reuters) – While top central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of Japan may be sitting on their hands as inflation rises, many of their peers in the big developing economies aren’t taking any chances. Brazil and Russia have already raised interest rates three...
PharmaceuticalsKansas City Star

Most vaccinated Americans would get COVID booster as delta variant spreads, poll finds

A majority of vaccinated Americans said in a new poll that they would get a COVID booster shot if it became available. Sixty-two percent of vaccinated Americans said they would get a booster as the delta variant, which was first discovered in India, continues to spread, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted July 13-15 based on a sample size of 1,715 adults. The margin of error is around 2.7 percentage points.
Economyetftrends.com

The Investing Opportunity in China

The relationship between the U.S. and China is perhaps one history’s most important, and not simply because these are the world’s two largest economies. That economic relationship, which has been strained for some time, carries with it vital geopolitical implications and that’s even more true at a time when the world is attempting to move past the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. and China are proving somewhat adept at that, but as Chris Dillon, investment specialist in T. Rowe Price’s Multi-Asset division, notes, not all developing economies are following China’s lead. That could be a sign for investors to embrace active management when it comes to both China and broader emerging markets exposures.
Public Healthq957.com

Malaysia sees record 11,618 new coronavirus cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia reported 11,618 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a second straight day of record case numbers. Total cases hit 867,567, the health ministry said on Twitter. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Delta: The Most Problematic Variant for the U.S.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has suffered, multiple mutations, and the most threatening variants have been given Greek names. For now, it seems that the most dangerous variant in terms of its transmissibility rate is the Delta variant, which originated in India. Government officials worldwide feel tremendous pressure to vaccinate more people and avoid new lockdowns.

