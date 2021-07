PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lightning from the monsoon thunderstorm that hit the Valley is the cause of a house fire in Phoenix Friday morning. Phoenix Firefighter David Ramirez says the fire happened in the attic of a home near 12th Street and Desert Cove Avenue, which is north of Peoria Avenue. Ramirez says early reports show that lightning struck the house overnight, sparking a fire in the attic.