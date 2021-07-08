We keep track of shootings like a box score

Some are so big we can’t grasp them. Chicago is on the hook for $32.9 billion to its four biggest municipal pension funds. Does that number mean anything to you? Me either. Some purport to represent something concrete when in fact they only vaguely symbolize something unknowable. When we report that 108 people were shot in Chicago over the July 4 weekend and that 17 died, those numbers are offered as clear, understandable figures.