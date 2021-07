FRANKFORT, Ky. – Runners from all 50 states and five countries participated in Buffalo Trace Distillery’s 20th annual Great Buffalo Chase 5k, which was held virtually over the July 4th weekend. This was the second time this race, which has historically attracted top runners from across the United States and the world, received runner participation in all of the 50 United States. In total, 1,131 people participated in the virtual race. Registrations for the race raised more than $21,000 for the city of Frankfort’s VFW Post 4075’s annual fireworks show on July 4th weekend.