Turn Your Backyard Into An Alien Crash Site With Design Toscano’s Crash Landing Flying Saucer Statue

When decorating your backyard, there are different ways you can go. You can go classic by making it feel like a rustic outdoor setting or you can go colorful to make the space feel livelier. You can put on lots of furniture to give it a more welcoming vibe or fill it with lots of plants to turn the backyard into your own veritable jungle. Being the UFO conspiracy nuts we are, the Design Toscano Crash Landing Flying Saucer Alien Statue is exactly the aesthetic we’ve envisioned for our own small patch of the world.