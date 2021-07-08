Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Turn Your Backyard Into An Alien Crash Site With Design Toscano’s Crash Landing Flying Saucer Statue

coolthings.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen decorating your backyard, there are different ways you can go. You can go classic by making it feel like a rustic outdoor setting or you can go colorful to make the space feel livelier. You can put on lots of furniture to give it a more welcoming vibe or fill it with lots of plants to turn the backyard into your own veritable jungle. Being the UFO conspiracy nuts we are, the Design Toscano Crash Landing Flying Saucer Alien Statue is exactly the aesthetic we’ve envisioned for our own small patch of the world.

www.coolthings.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#Extraterrestrial#Flying Saucers#Home Depot#Uap#Pentagon#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Roswell, NMarcamax.com

See the Spaceship Crash Site in Roswell, New Mexico

---- My hobby is watching "Ancient Aliens" and "Project Blue Book" on TV. I love to imagine the "What ifs?" of satellites and space explorers -- human and otherwise. In Roswell, New Mexico, locals claimed that in 1947 a spaceship crashed on a nearby rancher's property and five space beings were found, one of them alive. After the first rash of newspaper headlines that declared a UFO had crashed there, the U.S. government rushed in and declared the "spaceship" was a weather balloon and the stories were wild myths. For decades the top secrets were carefully guarded on threat of death if any eyewitnesses told what they actually saw.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
TrafficThe Independent

Car crashes off highway and flies through air in shocking dashcam video

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a car comes flying off an overpass in California, followed by a trail of smoke. It smashes into the road, flips over several times and lands upside down. Passengers in the vehicle witnessing the scene can be heard screaming and then calling 911. “It...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to damage an alien-driven saucer in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 is to damage an alien-driven saucer. Doing so is quite easy, as long as you know where to look. At the start of each round in Season 7, you will notice that some of the named locations have purple names instead of white ones. This indicates that the UFOs are on patrol there.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrors from the deep: Russian fisherman shows off alien-looking sea creatures caught by his trawler which look like the stuff of nightmares

A Russian fisherman has revealed his latest collection of alien-like sea creatures that he dragged from the depths of the ocean. Roman Fedortsov, 39, scours for cod, haddock and mackerel on commercial trawlers and sometimes fishes up to thousand metres below the surface (3,300 feet). In doing so, the Murmansk-based fisherman reels in a variety of bizarre-looking sea creatures.
TrafficBBC

'Beloved' motorcyclist dies in Halesowen crash with Land Rover

A man has died after his motorbike collided with a Land Rover. West Midlands Police said Gary Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene on Stourbridge Road in Halesowen, Dudley, at about 15:00 BST on Saturday. The force said his bike had collided with the back of the 4x4 as...
Atascadero, CAaudacy.com

PHOTOS: Parachutist crash lands through roof into man's kitchen

Over the weekend a British soldier participating in a joint training exercise with the U.S. military experienced a parachute malfunction that sent him blasting right through the roof of a civilian residence and crash landing in the kitchen. The exercise was run out of Camp Roberts, a National Guard base...
Zoompetapixel.com

Drone Pilot Spots and Saves Man Being Attacked by Shark

Amateur drone pilot Matt Woods was sitting on his balcony in Bondi Beach, Australia and decided to send out his Mavic 2 Zoom to perhaps capture an ocean vista, but instead found a spearfisherman grappling in a life or death battle with what appears to be an aggressive mako shark.
Maine StatePosted by
WDBO

Airplane landing gear crashes onto Maine golf course

GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Country Club inadvertently added a new hazard to its golf course Wednesday night, when a piece of landing gear from a passing private plane crash-landed on the seventh fairway. Police said no one was hurt in the incident, and the plane later landed safely on...
Electronicscoolthings.com

Incredibulb Replaces The Glass On Light Bulbs With Silicone, So It Never Breaks

No, there’s very little chance you’re going to break the light bulbs in your house unless you play with them like a piñata. Those things don’t just break under normal use. They will, however, break when things knock into them, which does happen with light bulbs in tight spaces, such as attics, basements, and boat cabins. Those are the places where the Incredibulb will likely make for a better lighting fixture.
Carsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Is that a flying saucer? No, it's a solar car built by UC Berkeley students

Jul. 18—UC Berkeley's solar car club CalSol will depart in a week for the midwest, solar vehicle in tow, to compete in the American Solar Challenge — the team's first return to competition after more than a year sidelined by the pandemic. The team would forgive you for gawking at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy