Man arrested in connection to Bell Street shooting incident

A San Angelo man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday night shooting in the 300 block of North Bell Street.

According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, at approximately 8:30 p.m. July 7, officers were dispatched to the Fairview Mobile Home Park, 311 N. Bell St., in reference to a shooting victim.

Officers arrived and found two men, ages 34 and 31, that had been shot. Both men were transported to a local hospital by ambulance and listed in stable condition.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle, a blue 1980s model GMC pickup truck, was relayed to officers. The SAPD's Anti-Crime Unit supervisor found the suspect vehicle leaving the area.

The truck was stopped in the 800 block of Shiloh Street.

Jason Lujan, 31, was found inside the vehicle, and identified as the suspect.

He was arrested without incident for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Tom Green County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, the release said.