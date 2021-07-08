ESPYS Presenters Announced For Saturday’s Show On ESPN Include Robin Roberts, DaBaby And Rob Gronkowski
This Saturday, some of the world’s best athletes and biggest stars will join host Anthony Mackie for the 2021 ESPYS. On Thursday, ESPN announced this year’s scheduled presenters, including GMA host Robin Roberts; musicians Kane Brown and DaBaby; social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as well as Dude Perfect; actors Alexandra Daddario, Taye Diggs, Nina Dobrev, Tracy Morgan, Zachary Levi and Iliza Shlesinger; comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero; and athletes such as Rob Gronkowski, Sabrina Ionescu, Chloe Kim, Joe Namath, Julius Randle, Mikaela Shiffrin, Kurt Warner and Retired UNC Basketball Coach Roy Williams.deadline.com
