ESPYS Presenters Announced For Saturday’s Show On ESPN Include Robin Roberts, DaBaby And Rob Gronkowski

The party doesn't start until Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek walk in. During the 2021 Espys on July 10, the NFL player and Sports Illustrated model turned the star-studded red carpet into a fabulous moment. In between smiling for photographers, the pair showed off their chemistry as they danced in between takes and created their own unique poses. Camille revealed plenty of leg in her chic black dress and matching heels. As for Rob, he was more than proud to show off his matching suit that featured a pop of color inside. Although Miami Swim Week is well underway, Camille couldn't help but support her boyfriend who served as one of the night's presenters....