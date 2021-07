The California Department of Transportation is hosting free dumping and litter cleanup events across Los Angeles County and statewide Wednesday for "Clean California Day." Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., people can go to the Caltrans Maintenance Yard, at 609 Helitrope Drive in Hollywood, to dump at no cost their unwanted "junk" and residential trash, including large items. Hazardous material and commercial loads will not be accepted, and each household is able to dump one load.