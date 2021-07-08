Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, TN

Investigation into drug tip leads to discovery of meth, stimulus check

By Michael Moser
Posted by 
Crossville Chronicle
Crossville Chronicle
 14 days ago

Deputies following up on a tip of drug sales taking place in a camper in rural southwest Cumberland County seized methamphetamine, scales, cash and a stimulus check. Two persons were arrested.

Amanda Jo Barber, 39, 320 Retreat Dr., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Timothy Shane Neeley, 48, 555 Critter Creek Rd., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Deputy Kobe Cox wrote in his report he traveled to a location on Critter Creek Rd. off of Lantana and Turkey Blind Rd. June 26 to follow up on a tip of drug trafficking at a camper parked on a wooded lot.

He was met by Barber and others. After informing Barber of his purpose for being there, consent to search the trailer and a cell phone was granted and resulted in evidence — including about eight grams of a substance identified as meth — were seized.

Also seized was a purse, the cell phone, $952 in cash and a stimulus check in the amount of $1,400 and made out to someone known to law enforcement.

Further investigation led to the consensual search of a pickup truck parked on the property and belonging to Neeley, the report continues. Inside the pickup was recovered a loaded .12 gauge shotgun, about 20 grams of a substance identified as meth and $348 in cash.

Both were jailed at the Justice Center with Barber placed under $10,000 bond and Neeley under $25,000 bond. Both will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

Comments / 0

Crossville Chronicle

Crossville Chronicle

Crossville, TN
1K+
Followers
41
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Crossville Chronicle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Methamphetamine#Retreat Dr#The Justice Center#General Sessions Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

First Trump, now Biden: Ukraine feels jilted by its American ally

WASHINGTON — The White House said Wednesday it invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet President Joe Biden next month, but the visit will come later than Kyiv had hoped, reinforcing a perception in Ukraine that a country pressured by the last U.S. president is also getting less than favored treatment from the new one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy