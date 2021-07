The father of CSKA Moscow star Nikola Vlasic has confirmed that there is ‘something’ in the rumours linking his son with a move to AC Milan. MilanNews are among the sources that have reported how the Croatia international represents a profile that the management really like have followed for some time. They added that there was a call with CSKA Moscow but the first demands were very high, as the Russian club ask for around €30-35m to sell the 23-year-old. However, the player has sensed the opportunity to join Milan and would like to force his hand.