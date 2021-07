The National Safety Council investigated what motor vehicle crash data is collected across the country to understand what type of information states are using to record accidents. By examining police reports, the NSC determined that the country was collecting incomplete vehicular crash data which means that the true reasons as to why crashes are taking place are not fully understood and reflected. Because of this, addressing issues with traffic collisions is less than effective. As a result, there is an inability to mount a comprehensive and successful response aimed at reducing crashes, and countless lives are being lost because of it.