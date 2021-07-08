Cancel
Morgan City, LA

NephCure Kidney International to hold second annual Boogie on the Bayou event supporting kidney disease patients

By Sharlee Jacobs
kadn.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGAN CITY, La. (July 8, 2021) — NephCure Kidney International, a nonprofit dedicated to finding better treatments for patients suffering from Nephrotic Syndrome and other rare, chronic kidney diseases, will be hosting its second annual Boogie on the Bayou event on Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at Gros’ Marina in Morgan City, Louisiana. This outdoor day of fun will feature delicious Louisiana seafood, a bake sale, a silent auction, games, and a performance by local music stars Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition.

