Veterans: Sign up for free day of Lake Superior fishing

By John Myers
pinejournal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western Lake Superior Trollers Association, a group of big lake fishing enthusiasts, is hosting its annual Vets on The Lake event July 24, at Barker’s Island Marina in Superior. The event allows any U.S. military veteran to spend a day fishing, with a cookout back on land in the...

