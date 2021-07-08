Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Venezuela resorts to upgraded oil, blends for feeding refineries -document, sources

By Marianna Parraga Deisy Buitrago
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AlFi_0arHKuPp00
The corporate logo of the state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

CARACAS, July 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA has started producing two upgraded crude grades for domestic refining, aiming at reanimating the country's much-needed output of motor fuels, according to a company document and sources close the decision.

Years of under-investment in PDVSA's 1.3 million-barrel-per-day capacity refining network and U.S. sanctions since 2019 have led to intermittent scarcity of cooking gas, gasoline and diesel, making the nation more dependent on imports and forcing Venezuelans to line up for hours and even days to get fuel.

As Venezuela's refineries were originally built to process medium to light crudes, PDVSA's increasingly heavy oil output no longer meets the facilities' diet, forcing the company to decide every month whether to refine its limited stocks of light oil or use it as diluent for its flagship exportable grade Merey.

Following the restart of a key upgrader in June, operated by the Petrocedeno joint venture, PDVSA has scheduled the first cargo of light Zuata Sweet synthetic crude to be sent this month to its largest refinery, the 645,000-bpd Amuay, which remained mostly shut in June, according to the document and one of the sources.

PDVSA had stopped producing Zuata Sweet and other upgraded crudes in 2019 shortly after U.S. sanctions deprived the firm and its private partners from the largest market for those grades, the U.S. Gulf.

The state company last month also began production of a new upgraded crude grade, Hamaca 22, at neighboring project Petropiar, with the first 500,000-barrel cargo loading this week at the Jose port bound for Amuay, the document showed.

"We do not have enough crude for refining. We are now trying to feed several refineries with these new crudes," said a company source, who asked to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The company's fuel production has fallen since May after slightly rising in the first four months of the year. Venezuela also imported diesel to ease the lack of motor fuels. read more

Amuay's three-week paralysis, the continued outage of the El Palito refinery and low output at the Puerto La Cruz refinery contributed to the decline, for a total average of 193,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude processed last month, 15% of the nation's installed capacity, the source said.

The 310,000-bpd Cardon has been the only refinery with stable output around 120,000 bpd this year, two sources added.

PDVSA earlier this year began formulating a crude blend similar to its medium Leona by mixing grades from the Orinoco belt with diluents. That crude has since fed Amuay and Cardon, according to internal company documents.

The move to use blends and upgraded crudes for domestic refining is not only expected to allow more motor fuel output, but it would also free Mesa 30 crude to be used in production of exportable Merey, likely solving bottlenecks that in recent months have caused delays for loading cargoes bound for Asia. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Pdvsa#Venezuelans#Orinoco#Mesa 30
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Oil rises despite larger stockpiles

Oil reversed losses, resuming its recovery from a rout earlier in the week as sentiment firmed in wider markets. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3%, after dropping 1.1% early Wednesday. European equities climbed a second day and U.S. index futures moved higher. Crude tumbled 7.3% on Monday on concern that...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil retreats on surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, July 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build-up in U.S. oil inventories last week, which heightened worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections potentially dampening fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.5%, to...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.1 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 439.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of July 16, 2021.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil extends gains despite rise in U.S. inventories

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite provided support despite data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories last week and a weaker demand outlook due to rising COVID-19 infections. Brent crude futures gained 97 cents, or 1.4%,...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil up $1.50/bbl as demand recovery seen tightening supply

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about $1.50 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains made in the previous three sessions on expectations of tighter supplies through 2021 as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude settled at $73.79 a barrel, up $1.56, or 2.2%, while U.S....
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude MOC: Cash Dubai jumps; China buys Middle East crude

Benchmark cash Dubai crude's premium to Dubai futures rose sharply at the 4:30 pm (0830 GMT) close Singapore July 22 as China's Rongsheng was heard to have bought Middle East crude in its spot tender. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine grain stocks at 5.4 mln tonnes on July 1

KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain stocks totalled 5.4 million tonnes as of July 1, which was 142,000 tonnes less than at the same point in 2020, data from the State Statistics Service showed on Thursday. Stocks at large and medium-sized agricultural companies included 1.7 million tonnes of wheat....
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Trades Above $70 a Barrel Following Two-Day Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a two-day gain above $70 a barrel that was powered by a drop in U.S. fuel and distillate stockpiles and a broader market rally. West Texas Intermediate was steady in early Asian trading following a surge of more than 4% on Wednesday. Gains in equities buttressed investors’ appetite for risk, outweighing concerns about the impact on energy demand from the rapid global spread of the delta coronavirus variant.
Trafficspglobal.com

Crude lower on unexpected US crude, gasoline inventory builds

0237 GMT: Crude oil futures fell during the mid-morning trade in Asia July 21, as data from the American Petroleum Institute showed builds in US crude and gasoline inventories. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:37 am Singapore time (0237 GMT), the ICE...
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

Argentina reducing biodiesel blends

Argentina is reducing its biodiesel blends, a move that will result in more exports of Argentine soy oils. Argentina is the top soy oil exporter globally, and last week lawmakers approved a measure to allow reductions in the amount of soy-based biofuel mixed into domestically consumed diesel. A government official...
Trafficspglobal.com

FUJAIRAH DATA: Oil inventories rise on weak gasoline demand

Light, heavy distillate stocks build, but middle distillates draw. Oil product stockpiles at the UAE's Port of Fujairah rose for a second consecutive week, largely driven by weakening gasoline demand East of Suez, which more than offset a draw in middle distillates. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

China's crude basket to see growth in Middle Eastern market share in H2: analysts

June Iranian inflows at 1.7 mil mt despite absent from GAC data. Singapore — China's dependence on Middle Eastern crudes is set to grow even further in the second half of the year, extending the first-half increase in market share in Asia's biggest oil consumer, with rising throughput among state refiners more than offsetting any decline in crude runs in the independent sector, analysts said July 21.
TrafficForexTV.com

Crude Oil Futures Rebound, Settle Higher

Despite suffering a setback after a modest uptick at the start, crude oil futures rebounded and settled notably higher on Tuesday, even as traders continued to remain concerned about the outlook for energy demand and possible oversupply in the market. Surging coronavirus cases and news about some countries resorting to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy