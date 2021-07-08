Cancel
Staying in the SEC: Former LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal makes transfer decision

By Michael Wayne Bratton
saturdaydownsouth.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig transfer news out of the Southeastern Conference on Thursday as former LSU starting offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal has made the decision to stay in the league. While many had Baylor, where former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is currently head coach, as a likely landing spot for Rosenthal, the big man has made the decision to transfer to Kentucky. News of Rosenthal’s decision was broke by Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.

