Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossville, TN

Crossville national guardsman helps in the fight against COVID-19

By Alivia Harris
wvlt.tv
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the National Guard across the country and throughout Tennessee stepped up to make a difference when the COVId-19 pandemic began in 2020. In March 2020, Spc. Anthony Spencer said he knew it was his duty to help his community and state during a time of distress. Spencer said he knew he had the skills to do what was right as a trained healthcare specialist with the Tennessee National Guard.

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crossville, TN
Government
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Rockwood, TN
City
Cookeville, TN
State
Georgia State
City
Crossville, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsman#National Guardsmen#The National Guard#The District Executive#The Scouts Of America#Cub Scout#Eagle Scout#A Boy Scout#Camp Buck Toms#Crossville High School#Cumberland University#2nd Squadron#The Boy Scouts Of America#Department Of Health#Tennessee State Troopers#Tennesseans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 1

Community Policy