Crossville national guardsman helps in the fight against COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the National Guard across the country and throughout Tennessee stepped up to make a difference when the COVId-19 pandemic began in 2020. In March 2020, Spc. Anthony Spencer said he knew it was his duty to help his community and state during a time of distress. Spencer said he knew he had the skills to do what was right as a trained healthcare specialist with the Tennessee National Guard.