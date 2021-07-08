Cancel
Why was Lil Baby detained in Paris?

By David Boroff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbcgR_0arHKi4L00

RAPPER Lil Baby was arrested in Paris for carrying drugs while on a trip with NBA star James Harden, according to authorities.

The musician was attending Fashion Week when he was busted in July of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OE5yI_0arHKi4L00
Lil Baby in Paris for Fashion Week on July 7, 2021 Credit: Alamy

Why was Lil Baby detained in Paris?

The prosecutor's office said that an investigation has been opened by the city's 8th district police precinct.

Footage from the scene showed Harden and one other male being surrounded by cops and having their pockets searched.

Harden can be heard telling someone "it's ok, I don't understand."

The NBA star was neither arrested nor taken into custody, according to ESPN.

The rapper was seen sitting in the back of a police van and appeared to be handcuffed, according to the outlet.

Baby was reportedly among three people who were arrested for weed-related charges.

There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered, according to the outlet. The substance is illegal in France.

Lil Baby rose to fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors' Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

