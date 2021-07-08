Cancel
Retail

Tech-Led Innovation Will Be Key To Post-COVID Bounce

By OLIVER WRIGHT
mediapost.com
 14 days ago

A combination of lockdowns, store closures, social distancing, home working, mask-wearing, and other essential measures changed consumer needs and behaviors overnight. However, with the end of the pandemic on the horizon, there are many reasons to believe that consumer goods will be one of the sectors to bounce back most strongly.

