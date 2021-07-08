Tech-Led Innovation Will Be Key To Post-COVID Bounce

Brands have been transforming their customer experience (CX) models over the last several years, but the pandemic has been a true catalyst for accelerating this digital transformation. Between stay-at-home orders, transitioning to remote work, the rise in consumer vulnerability, and more—the business-to-customer relationship is forced to evolve. Brands continue to overhaul their approaches to CX, with many now relying on technologies and platforms to prioritize faster, actionable insights to meet buyers where and how they prefer.