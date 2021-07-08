'Talk About It' Campaign Addresses COVID Stress On Women
Atlanta agency Blue Sky created a campaign called “Talk About It” for Northside Hospital to spur a conversation about the impact of the pandemic on women. The main idea is that many women have been spread too thin and struggling to take personal time and they’ve missed appointments or check-ups and are feeling overwhelmed. They may also feel that they can’t complain because they know so many others have had such a tough time.www.mediapost.com
