Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is suffering from an "intestinal obstruction," the government said on Wednesday, after the far-right leader was admitted to hospital due to persistent hiccups. The 66-year-old far-right leader had been complaining publicly since last week about suffering from the hiccups following a July 3 surgery on a dental implant. Bolsonaro was first taken to a military hospital in the capital Brasilia but was then flown in a Brazilian Air Force plane to Sao Paulo where he was admitted to the Vila Nova Star private hospital. There he underwent clinical, laboratory and imaging tests and was being kept in the hospital for the time being, doctors said.