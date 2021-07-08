Cancel
Sakon Becomes Innovation Leader at Unique AOTMP® Industry Hackathon

By Editor
gisuser.com
 14 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Organizers of the AOTMP® Industry Hackathon announced today that Sakon has become one of only 10 Innovation Leaders to sponsor and lead this exclusive open innovation event. 3,000 to 5,000 participants are expected to come together to solve the 10 greatest challenges in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry during this event which takes place between now and October 2021 with event week October 18 to 21, 2021.

