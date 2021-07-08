Sakon Becomes Innovation Leader at Unique AOTMP® Industry Hackathon

This interview was first shown during FTE APEX Virtual Expo in May 2021. Click the ‘play’ button to watch the full video. FTE spoke to Virgin Voyages’ VP of eCommerce Mariana Fonseca Medina during FTE APEX Virtual Expo back in May 2021 to hear the inside story of this new disruptive “adults-only” cruise operator. Watch the full video to find out more about the cruise line’s strategy to leverage the “voice of the customer”, its investment in a range of cutting-edge technologies from contactless payments and customer service chatbots to virtual queuing and food and drinks pre-ordering, as well as how it has become the first cruise line to achieve carbon neutrality from its first day of commercial operations.