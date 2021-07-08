Parent Company to Bend Broadband (TDS) Issues Statement on Outages
BendBroadband became aware of the outage at approximately 3 p.m. yesterday. It is believed a commercial dump truck with an extended bucket accidently ripped down a 72-count and a 144-count aerial fiber cable. Unfortunately, this impacted nearly 22,000 customers in La Pine, Sunriver, and Bend, Oregon and LaCenter, Washington. BendBroadband crews worked through the night on repairing the extensive damage and have been responding to hundreds of customer inquiries.kbnd.com
