Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Bipartisan Proposal Would Enhance Wildlife and Grow Texas Businesses

By Emilea McCutchan
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 14 days ago

During the pandemic, Texans headed back to nature in record numbers, with more people visiting state parks, hunting, fishing, and boating than ever before. A new congressional proposal aims to tap that exploding interest by investing more than $50 million per year in Texas for wildlife recovery and related public education and recreation, a move expected to boost the state’s already booming nature-based economy into overdrive.

smu.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Water Birds#Wildlife Conservation#Bird Migration#Texans#The Recovering America#Texas A M#Rawa#Bird City Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

High demand for homes creates difficult market in Frisco

This year’s single-family housing permits in Frisco already rival total 2020 numbers, according to city data. Some local builders are working at breakneck speeds chasing demand with limited and increasingly costly supplies. Local real estate experts say it could be another year before the real estate scene stabilizes and have...
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Irving Resident Claims $3 Million Scratch Prize

Austin–An Irving resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Regulators: Texas electric grid prepared for potentially record-breaking demand next week; 'once-in-a-generation reforms' underway

Texas electric grid regulators are working to improve the reliability, the consumer confidence and the rollout of an overhaul of power generation and distribution systems statewide amid a summer that could soon place record-breaking demand on the grid. Peter Lake, chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and Brad...
Arlington, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Highway Projects Improve Driving in Tarrant County

Arlington—The Arlington Board of Realtors hosted the Southeast Tarrant Transportation committee’s (SETT) general membership meeting…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

Texas Parents Now Have New Rights to Better Support Their Children’s Learning

SB 1697 allows parents to elect for their child to restart kindergarten or repeat a course or grade. AUSTIN, Texas – July 22, 2021 – Given the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the 2020-21 school year, the Texas Legislature passed SB 1697 to give parents new rights to determine whether their children should repeat a course or grade. This is just one of several new rights the 87th Legislature granted to Texas parents for the upcoming school year. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is compiling resources for parents to support this and other decisions they may have the opportunity to make; for more information, parents can visit: www.tea.texas.gov/parents.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New Denton DPS office now open on McKinney to help address service backlog

Denton’s Department of Public Safety Office now has a new, larger location to help address the backlog of residents seeking license services. Opened Wednesday, the office at 4020 E. McKinney St. is expected to shorten monthslong wait times for driver’s licenses. Sixteen additional employees are helping serve residents at the facility’s 12 customer service workstations, up from five stations at the previous location. Self-service kiosks, a larger lobby with 50 chairs and more testing and training areas also occupy the new space.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Denton drivers see big price drops at the pump amid statewide spike

While gas prices across the state and nation inched up this week amid continued high demand, area drivers actually saw cheaper fill-ups, particularly in Denton. AAA on Thursday reported a penny uptick in the statewide average gas price, to $2.83 a gallon, which is 93 cents more per gallon than the average price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average price also increased a penny, to $3.16 a gallon — 97 cents more than during the third week of July in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy