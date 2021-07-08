Bipartisan Proposal Would Enhance Wildlife and Grow Texas Businesses

SB 1697 allows parents to elect for their child to restart kindergarten or repeat a course or grade. AUSTIN, Texas – July 22, 2021 – Given the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the 2020-21 school year, the Texas Legislature passed SB 1697 to give parents new rights to determine whether their children should repeat a course or grade. This is just one of several new rights the 87th Legislature granted to Texas parents for the upcoming school year. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is compiling resources for parents to support this and other decisions they may have the opportunity to make; for more information, parents can visit: www.tea.texas.gov/parents.