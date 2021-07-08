Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bank analyst weighs in on Wells Fargo's move to halt personal lines of credit

By Caroline Hudson
Posted by 
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wells Fargo & Co. is shutting down personal lines of credit in the coming weeks, according to a CNBC report.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Wells Fargo Co#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economydoctorofcredit.com

Wells Fargo To End ‘Secured E-Mail’ Option On 7/13/21

Wells Fargo is ending the option to send a secured e-mail on 7/13/21 (when you currently use this feature it informs you that it will be ending on this date). Wells Fargo is directing customers to use the self service options online and via the Wells Fargo app instead. Leave...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Wells Fargo's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $44.72. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo names new head of auto lending unit

Wells Fargo named a new head of its auto lending division, which has started to grow following a period when the company deemphasized car loans. Tanya Sanders, who joined the bank’s auto lending unit in 2019, will succeed Laura Schupbach, who is retiring after 26 years at the $1.9 trillion-asset bank, according to a press release Wednesday.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) PT Raised to $45 at RBC Capital

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy raised the price target on Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) to $45.00 (from $40.00) while maintaining a Sector Perform rating after revising estimates to reflect updated guidance. RBC...
Businesskitco.com

Deutsche Bank raising amount paid to junior bankers - source

July 20 (Reuters) - German lender Deutsche Bank AG is raising the amount it pays investment banking analysts, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Tuesday. The bank will now pay first- and second-year analysts in its origination and advisory arms $100,000 and $105,000, respectively, which is a $15,000 increase from previous amounts, the person said, asking not to be identified.
StocksBenzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader financial services space, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), are trading higher as the market rebounds after dipping on Monday. The financial sector at large has been volatile recently amid a drop in Treasury yields. Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage and consumer...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Wells Fargo

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Hold rating on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) on Thursday, setting a price target of $45, which is approximately 1.63% above the present share price of $44.28. Cassidy expects Wells Fargo to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

New Bank of America and Chase cards hint at issuers' future strategy

Bank of America and Chase launched new credit cards this week. Major issuers are on their way to recovery after the pandemic cut into credit card spending. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The news:...
Personal FinanceLas Vegas Herald

Watch Rapport Announces Exclusive Merchant Partnership With Wells Fargo to Accept Payments From All Major Cards

The World's Premier Online Luxury Watch Marketplace is Revolutionizing the Industry with Trust, Security, and Commitment to Transparency. (Lake Tahoe, CA) - Any watch enthusiast understands and appreciates the delicate intricacies and unrivaled craftsmanship that goes into making a luxury watch. Every minute detail is meticulously tailored to precision, producing a one-of-a-kind product that will last generations. Watch Rapport, the world's premier online luxury watch marketplace is taking that same craftsmanship, precision, and care, and translating it into the resale experience for customers around the world. Security, transparency, and trust are ingrained into every last detail of the Watch Rapport process down to the payment. Watch Rapport is proud to announce its exclusive and strategic merchant partnership with Wells Fargo Bank to process all major credit cards worldwide.
Small Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Fired Morgan Stanley FA Goes Indie with LPL Network

LPL Financial says that a trio of former Morgan Stanley financial advisors have formed a new independent practice and affiliated with LPL’s affiliation model designated for wirehouse breakaways, Strategic Wealth Services. Steven Bailin, Jodie Cohen and Jeffrey Prince have formed Los Angeles-based PBC Private Wealth, according to LPL. The team,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy