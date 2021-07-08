Lil Baby Arrested: Rapper Handcuffed & Taken Into Custody In Paris — Photos

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested on July 8 while in Paris with NBA star James Harden, who was not taken into custody. Lil Baby‘s trip to Paris Fashion Week did not go as planned. The 26-year-old rapper was arrested in Paris on July 8, according to TMZ. In photos obtained by the outlet, Lil Baby can be seen being handcuffed by authorities and taken into custody. He was with NBA star James Harden, 31, at the time of his arrest, though James was reportedly not arrested. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lil Baby’s rep and police for comment, but has not heard back.