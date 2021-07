The historic Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park has announced that on Friday, September 24—coinciding with the opening day of the State Fair of Texas—it will re-open to the public under the new operation of zoOceanarium Group. The Dallas Zoo has been managing the aquarium, even after the facility was closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Permanent operating hours will be determined. For more information as it’s announced, visit their website or follow on social media.