SUPERINTENDENT FLETCHER SEEKS COMMUNITY INPUT FOR SPENDING FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided some of the most challenging situations for school systems in the Commonwealth and throughout the country over the past 16 months. Moving forward, it is our goal to bring students back to classrooms safely and to provide students with the supports necessary. Creating a “new normal” will require our community to work together to develop plans that will allow our students to dream, to persist, and to succeed.