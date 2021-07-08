Cancel
Port Jervis, NY

Kate Couric’s Daughter, Ellie, Married — How She Honored Her Late Dad At Her Wedding

By James Crowley
Hollywood Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Couric’s oldest daughter Ellie paid tribute to her late father Jay Monahan at her wedding with one of his favorite songs. Katie Couric, 64, revealed that her daughter Ellie, 29, found a special way to honor her late father Jay Monahan during her wedding ceremony on the Fourth of July in Port Jervis, New York. The famed broadcaster wrote that her daughter walked down the aisle to “Ashokan Farewell,” which was played by the composer Jay Unger. The song was written for Ken Burns’ docu-series The Civil War, which her father loved.

