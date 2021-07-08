Get Outdoors this Weekend

This weekend (and every other weekend!) there are plenty of ways to enjoy the great outdoors – check out our suggestions here. That’s right, this weekend there isn’t just one garden tour to enjoy – there are two! Enjoy touring the 7 gardens that make up the Flag City Daylily Tour and the 8 gardens that make up the Findlay Garden Tour for a weekend of beautiful flowers and landscaping. Both of these tours are free and self-guided so visit a couple gardens or all – you’ll be happy you did!