Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Report: SBA IT system was “not effective” during influx of pandemic relief loan applications

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIqxb_0arHIRwS00

The agency in charge of giving pandemic relief to millions of small business owners had gaps in security with its information technology system, according to a new watchdog report.

The Inspector General Report rated the Small Business Administration’s overall IT program as “not effective” in FY 2020 and said its data was at risk of being compromised at times.

The report lists reasons including SBA not always updating its systems on time.

“SBA did not reinforce its patch management and configuration policies to ensure that identified systems were properly configured and vulnerabilities remediated within specified timeframes,” the report said.

“If SBA does not promptly make security updates when they become available, there is an increased risk the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the data residing on information systems could be compromised,” the report said. “There is also an increased risk that existing or new vulnerabilities could expose information systems and applications to attacks, unauthorized modification, or compromised.”

The report also said SBA didn’t always correctly carry out its user access review process.

“SBA did not correctly execute its new and existing user access review process to reduce the risk that improper access is approved and not identified,” the report said. “We identified 11 of 13 new users of two systems for whom SBA could not provide evidence that access had been properly authorized.”

The report recommends more security training and for SBA to fix the technological vulnerabilities among other changes.

The report said SBA agreed with all ten recommendations listed in the report and has resolved the issues.

Last year, SBA had a data breach that could have exposed information from thousands of emergency loan applications.

SBA said then there were no signs the data had been misused and businesses affected were given a year of free credit monitoring.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
52K+
Followers
55K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Applications#Information Security#Information Systems#Cox Media Group#Uscp#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Credits & LoansPosted by
Cleveland.com

New details emerge on SBA’s upcoming PPP loan forgiveness portal

The Small Business Administration continues to finalize aspects of its new Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness platform ahead of a rollout in the coming weeks. First reported by The Business Journals on July 11, the platform aims to simplify the forgiveness process for lenders as well as offer borrowers the chance to apply directly to the SBA for forgiveness. SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman confirmed recently to the Philadelphia Business Journal that the agency was working to finish the platform, although she didn’t lay out a specific timetable, although a wide rollout could come as early as early August.
Coweta County, GANewnan Times-Herald

SBA to open Disaster Loan Outreach Center July 23

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance to businesses and residents affected by the March tornado. Those impacted by severe weather March 25-26 may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA, including those in Coweta County and Carroll, Fayette, Fulton, Heard, Meriwether, Spalding and Troup counties. The...
Barron County, WIbloomeradvance.com

SBA Officials Outline Nuts, Bolts Of Paycheck Protection Loans

Two rounds of Paycheck Protection loans helped businesses stay afloat in Barron County and throughout the rest of the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local, state and federal sources. However, the second round of PPP loans focused on businesses that weren’t nearly the size of first-round borrowers...
Bellingham, WAwhatcomtalk.com

Grow Your Small Business With Special SBA Loan Offers

As the economy opens back up, many small business owners are ready to invest in growing their businesses again. In Bellingham, the downtown area is bustling with customers and local events, returning to a feeling of pre-pandemic normalcy. The United States Small Business Association (SBA) is eager to help businesses...
Small Businesseasttexasradio.com

Deadline For SBA Federal Disaster Loans

SACRAMENTO, Calif.: Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded Texas small nonfarm businesses of the deadline dates to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan economic injury. These low-interest loans offset financial losses because of reduced revenues caused by adverse weather conditions in the following primary counties.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Loans Helped Local Businesses During Pandemic

Just over 1,300 businesses, nonprofits and organizations in Chautauqua County received federal assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program. The loans, which totaled between $109.2 million and $208.2 million, ranged in size from $375 to an undisclosed Jamestown business with one reported employee to almost $5 million to Maplevale Farms Inc. in Falconer with nearly 200 workers.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Black Enterprise

SBA To Drop Requests For Additional Financial Information For PPP Loans Greater Than $2 Million

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it will eliminate the loan necessity review for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $2 million or more. The announcement is a 180 degree turn for the agency. The SBA received widespread backlash in the early days of the pandemic for allowing publicly traded companies to receive PPP funds while small and minority businesses were ignored.
Credits & Loanscsbj.com

Local banks and the SBA work to forgive PPP loans

The clock is ticking for business owners who borrowed money under the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 to apply for loan forgiveness. Borrowers entered a 10-month loan deferment period at the end of their payroll coverage. Once deferment ends, borrowers will have to start making payments on the loan, which will carry a 1 percent interest rate.
Monroe County, INindianapublicmedia.org

Affected Households Applying For SBA Disaster Relief

Forty households have inquired about disaster loans at the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Loan Outreach Centers, which opened this morning. The SBA opened two centers – one at the Monroe County Convention Center in Bloomington and another at the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce in Madison – to help people and businesses affected by last month’s flooding apply for low-interest loans.
Credits & LoansInc.com

SBA to Drop Its Review of PPP Loans of $2 Million and Above

Applying for Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness is about to get easier for bigger borrowers. After months of requiring financial documentation proving need from borrowers with PPP loans of $2 million or more, the Small Business Administration took steps this week to roll back some of those requirements. The effort marks an about-face for the agency that landed in hot water after allowing publicly traded companies to access the program intended for small businesses. It also signifies a swifter forgiveness process for some borrowers.
Fresno, CAFresno Business Journal

Regular SBA lending thrives even during Covid relief efforts

Beginning in March 2020, banks were busy juggling Covid-19 relief as Congress sent it down the pipeline. Meanwhile, they were still writing regular business loans. The Small Business Administration’s 7(a) loans are one of the main ways that the agency supports small businesses. The loans cap out at $5 million and help entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground, promising low interest rates and long repayment terms. The loans are designated for working capital, business expansions and purchasing new business supplies — very different from the $800 billion in Paycheck Protection Program lending.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Changes to SBA 7(a) loans position small businesses for growth

After persisting through the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an exciting time for small businesses to bounce back and ride the wave of economic growth. Idaho’s economy leads the national pack and was one of two states to gain jobs over the last two years, averaging 2 percent annual employment growth during the period.

Comments / 1

Community Policy