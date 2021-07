Concord, NH – Today, Governor Chris Sununu announced that the Department of Employment Security has opened applications for the Summer Stipend Program. “Today, the very first people who returned to work after we announced the Summer Stipend Program will be eligible to apply,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the Country, New Hampshire is moving full steam ahead to ensure that businesses have the workforce needed to have a booming summer – and this program will help.”