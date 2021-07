MLS just keeps on keeping on, and this week is no different as the Chicago Fire hosts D.C. United at Soldier Field on Wednesday night. Chicago were in good form going into this past weekend, but they were absolutely humbled in their last contest, losing 5-1 away to Nashville SC. A Hany Mukhtar masterclass (alongside a Johan Kappelhof disasterclass) meant that the match was over before it really even began. The result should serve as a reality check for the Fire, who now absolutely know that the rest of this season will be a challenge.